﻿Kep me out of election talks: Go

The Duterte administration is focused on public service to ensure that no Filipinos will be left behind towards the recovery from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2022 elections?

Count me out of those talks, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said on Sunday.

“Serbisyo, serbisyo, serbisyo ang iniisip ko. Ang focus ko, mula noon hanggang ngayon, ay ang magserbisyo sa kapwa kong Pilipino (Service, service, service are on my mind. That’s where I’m focused until now, to be of service to my fellow Filipinos). Please count me out sa usaping pulitika (of talks about politics,” he reiterated in interviews.

In a recent interview, Go also set aside talks that he would consider running for the presidency if President Rodrigo Duterte eye the Vice President position.

It was the President himself who announced that his former Special Assistant wants to succeed him during the inauguration of a port building in Dumaguete on March 11.

The President, Go cautioned, was joking as usual.

“Wala pa ho sa isip ko ‘yan. Alam niyo naman, laging nagbibiro po ang Pangulo. Lagi ko pong sinasabi na (It’s farthest from my mind. You know how the President is always joking.) I am not interested to run for higher office. Alam ng Pangulo iyan na hindi ako interesado (The President is aware that I’m not interested),” Go said.

Go narrated that he was bantering with the President when talks about the 2022 elections was brought up.

“Siya kasi, lagi akong binibiro. So, binalik ko lang sa kanya. Kaya sabi ko, Mayor, President, tatakbo ako basta ikaw VP ko. Nasa kanya na po ang decision (He’s always teasing me so I told him, I will run for president if he will be my VP. It’s up to him) if he will take it seriously or as a joke,” he said.

Senate duties

The first-time senator’s term will end in 2025 and he feels he still has a lot to give as a lawmaker.

“Bawat araw po na binigay niyo sa akin na pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo ay hindi ko sasayangin. Ibabalik ko po sa tao ang serbisyong para po sa inyo (Each day you gave me to serve you will not go to waste. I will give back to the people the service they deserve),” he assured.

Go then urged Filipino to cooperate with government and join bayanihan (cooperation) efforts to overcome the health crisis, instead of engaging in partisan talks and political bickering.

“Focus muna tayo, serbisyo muna tayo. Mahalaga po nandiyan po ang ating recovery measures at importante po walang maiwan, importante po dito maka-recover muna ang buong bansa (Let’s focus on what services we can deliver. Recovery measures should be implemented first to help the nation),” he said.

Go said whether the public likes it or not, time will come when candidates will be revealed and the people will choose their next leaders in May next year.

“So, hintayin na lang po natin ang mga panahong ‘yun. Sa ngayon, dapat lahat ng atensyon natin ay nasa bayanihan para malampasan ang mga pagsubok na hinaharap ng bansa (Let’s wait for the proper time to vote. For now, let’s focus on helping our country recover from the crisis),” he added.

Go also urged political leaders and supporters from all sides to prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people rather than their own interests.

He said he welcomes the trust and support being given to the current administration, especially those who are calling for continuity, and assured the government is fulfilling its mandate and delivering its commitment to provide a more comfortable life for all.

Source: Philippines News Agency