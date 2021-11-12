﻿Keep integrity intact, Eleazar tells police cadets

Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Thursday encouraged cadets of the PNP Academy (PNPA) to always give their best and not compromise their honor and dignity in serving and protecting the public.

Eleazar made the remark during the testimonial parade and review held in his honor at the PNPA compound in Silang, Cavite as he challenged the future leaders of law enforcement agencies to always pursue leadership excellence in their respective fields.

“First, always make sure that you do your best in everything that you do. Gaano man kaliit ang tasking na ibinigay sa iyo (No matter how small a task that is given to you), make sure that you would be among the best in doing that small task. The second lesson I learned was that in whatever you do, always make sure that your integrity and dignity are intact,” he added.

With these guiding principles, Eleazar said he was able to graduate with Latin honors in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and was recognized as the best junior officer during his stint as police chief of San Pedro, Laguna.

He said these also helped him in leading the National Capital Region Police (NCRPO), which won the Best Regional Office award under his watch.

“It is not about how small a task or how frustrating that your hard work is not appreciated, it is the lessons that you would learn that would matter and would eventually become your rich source of experience and your source of strength for you to become a better leader,” the PNP Chief said.

Further, Eleazar reminded soon-to-be law enforcement officers about preserving their honor and dignity, not only for themselves but also for their kin, as this also reflects the kind of family which they have.

“Ang ating pagkatao at ang ating pangalan ay parang isang malinis at maputing uniporme na napakahirap linisin kapag namantsahan. Alalahanin ninyo na ang apelyido na nakalagay sa inyong uniporme ay simbolo ng inyong pamilya at angkan. Kapag nasira ito, hindi lang kayo ang magdurusa kundi pati ang inyong mga magulang, ang inyong pamilya at ang inyong mga magiging mga anak (Our personality and our names are like a clean and white uniform that is very difficult to clean when stained. Remember that the last name on your uniform is a symbol of your family and clan. When it breaks, not only you but your parents, your family and your future children will suffer),” he explained.

For now, Eleazar encouraged the PNPA cadets to live up to the expectations of the Filipino people as the chosen best and brightest of the youth in their generation.

“In the meantime, focus on your basic mandate of making the most of the money spent by the Filipino people as their scholars, of living up to the expectation of our kababayan for you to truly learn today in order to become worthy, excellent and inspiring leaders in the future,” he added.

Graduates of PNPA are appointed to the initial rank of Police Lieutenant in the PNP or Inspector in the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Eleazar, a member of the PMA Hinirang Class of 1987, is set to retire from the service on November 13.

He will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos, the PNP’s current number four man as the Chief of the Directorial Staff.

Since his assumption as PNP chief in May, Eleazar focused on the implementation of the Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP) — the moral compass of the police force, is divided into three main thrusts which cover the entire continuity of reform in the organization — cleanliness in offices, cleanliness among ranks, and cleanliness in the community.

Source: Philippines News Agency