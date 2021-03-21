﻿Kalinga police substation to rise on IP donated lot

Land owned by indigenous peoples (IPs) in the Cordillera Region is associated with culture, especially those handed down by their ancestors. Donating properties means giving away a part of the family.

Col. Davy Limmong, Kalinga provincial director, said it is more meaningful for their office to receive the 600-square- meter titled lot donation from the Wangdali family.

He said in an interview on Friday that the Provincial Police Office (PPO) will erect a substation of the Tabuk City Police Office on the property in Barangay Bulanao.

“The generosity of the Wangdali will not only benefit Kalinga PPO but the Tabukeños in general,” Limmong said of the property with a market value of PHP1,300 per square meter.

He said the donation of the Wangdali family, from its 14-hectare property, will hopefully inspire more community members to support the police force in order to achieve a safer Kalinga.

The Kalinga police publicly made a call to big landowners in the province for lot donation.

“The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) required that police stations need to be on titled properties before they approve its construction,” Limmong said.

Bulanao is the biggest village here. It hosts the provincial capitol, local and national government agency offices and most big businesses and establishments.

Limmong said that with the inevitable expansion of Tabuk City, there is a need to establish police substations and precincts in strategic locations.

“It has been difficult locating lots where police precincts will be situated due to PNP rules that require building on titled lots but the act of the family is proof that there are private people who are willing to help for the good of everyone,” he said.

