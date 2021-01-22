﻿Kai Sotto to play for Gilas Pilipinas

Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto announced on Thursday that he will suit up for Gilas Pilipinas Men for the upcoming third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers (ACQ).

“I’m heading home soon,” Sotto said through a video posted on Instagram.

The arrival of the 7-foot-3 center is expected to shore up Gilas Men’s frontline especially if naturalized player candidate Ange Kouame misses out on the clearance to join the Nationals for the third window of the ACQ happening at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

“Sobrang excited ako para mabigyan ng opportunity na makapaglaro sa Gilas ngayong (I am very excited to be given the opportunity to play for Gilas this) February window,” Sotto said.

The 18-year-old prospect thanked his fans who have been there during his rise to stardom from a high school standout to the pros.

“I’m very blessed to have many supporters, and I promise, I won’t let you down,” Sotto said.

Interestingly enough, Sotto’s decision came a few weeks before the start of the NBA G-League season.

Sotto is currently part of the league’s professional pathway program, known as Ignite, giving basketball standouts who just graduated from high school a chance to be introduced to the NBA style of play before the draft.

The G-League is set to hold its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando with Ignite confirmed to be joining.

It was reported that Sotto’s stint with Ignite could be jeopardized if he decides to push through with the national team stint.

Source: Philippines News agency