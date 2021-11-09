﻿Ka Oris terrorist, not revolutionary martyr: anti-commie groups

Anti-communist groups composed of parents on Saturday urged militant groups and youth organizations to stop romanticizing the late ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leader Jorge Madlos alias “Ka Oris” as a revolutionary martyr.

In an interview, League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP) chair Remy Rosadio said Madlos’ death should serve as a warning to the members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and remaining NPA rebels “that engaging in the armed revolution will only lead them to a darker path”.

“He is not a revolutionary martyr. NPA is the armed wing of the CPP. Madlos is a terrorist and a top leader of the communist terrorist group. Why would call him a martyr if he is making people suffer? How can you call him a martyr if he lures our children to go against their parents?,” Rosadio said, referring to militant organizations “glorifying Madlos’ struggles” during his time in the revolutionary armed movement.

She said CPP-NPA sympathizers should weigh in on the atrocities and violence committed by NPA rebels against innocent individuals before “calling Madlos a revolutionary martyr.”

Instead of romanticizing a rebel’s death, she said the CPP-NPA and the National Democratic Front (NDF) should “caution their members that armed conflict will never give solutions to these societal problems.”

“We want to have a communist-free country for the sake of our children and for the next generation,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yakap ng Magulang founder Relissa Santos Lucena said Madlos death serves as another downed instrument of the communist terrorists in its recruitment of new members.

Undeserved praises

“Ang sino mang nabubuhay sa baril ay mamamatay din dito (Whoever live with guns will die into it),” she said, noting that the Madlos doesn’t deserve all the praises given to him by some militant organizations.

Lucena said Madlos has done nothing for the country but “put his fellow Filipinos in suffering conditions,” by leading NPA extortion activities, kidnappings, and killings of civilians.

She added that Madlos’ death “only showcases” the government’s strong commitment to ending the long-standing atrocities of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

“Naipakita natin sa CPP-NPA-NDF na mas malakas ang gobyerno at kayang kaya silang ikahon ng gobyerno sa tulong ng mamamayang Pilipino (This only shows that the government is stronger than the CPP-NPA-NDF and that the government can corner them with the help of the Filipino people),” said Lucena, whose daughter Alicia Jasper or AJ was recruited by militant group Anakbayan and went missing for years.

AJ was reunited with her family on April 20 this year but was again taken from her family.

Meanwhile, Liga Independencia Pilipinas spokesperson Nolan Tiongco said, “a revolutionary martyr will die in the name of his beloved nation and his comrades.”

But, with the CPP-NPA’s revolution, Tiongco added that “no one among them should be called as a martyr”.

“There is no such thing as revolutionary martyrs that have bloodstains in their hands, the blood that comes from their comrades, blood from ordinary civilians, and blood from extortions. Their kind of revolution is not martyrdom. They are terrorists,” Tiongco said.

He said nothing happened with more than 53 years of the CPP-NPA’s armed revolution.

“How can it be that joining NPA is a martyrdom if they are recruiting more members through deceptions,” he said.

Tiongco questioned CPP-NPA’s use of “anti-personnel mines (APMs) in their attacks that is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

“Using landmines is not martyrdom. That’s why they are red-tagged because they are covered with the red blood of their victims,” he said.

Madlos was the commander and spokesperson of the NPA National Operations Command and NDF in Mindanao.

He died in an encounter between NPA rebels and government troops in Bukidnon on October 30.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency