﻿JyRide offers jobs to out-of-work drivers, conductors

Drivers and conductors who lost their jobs during the pandemic now have the option to work for JoyRide, a motorcycle taxi and delivery service provider, through its launch of a livelihood program.

In a statement, JoyRide said more than 500 jobs as motorcycle taxi riders and delivery drivers are available under the program and was made possible through a partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

To join the program, it said applicants must have a motorcycle or scooter with a 100 to 155 cc engine (sports bikes or dirt bikes are not allowed), a professional driver’s license, a photocopy of their OR/CR, valid and original NBI clearance, police or barangay clearance with their address, an android phone with the JoyRide application (app), and two valid government identification (ID) cards.

“Bukas ang JoyRide / Happy Move Driver sa mga aplikante mula 20 hanggang 55-taong gulang. Para naman sa mga aplikanteng edad 50 hanggang 55, kinakailangang magsumite ng Fit to Work Medical Certificate (JoyRide / Happy Move Driver is open to applicants aged 20 to 55. For applicants aged 50 to 55, there are required to submit a fit to work medical certificate),” JoyRide said.

For applicants who would use a motorcycle under a different person’s name, they are required to present an authorization letter from the owner, a “clear” photocopy of the owner’s valid ID with three specimen signatures, a deed of assumption from the dealer for repossessed units, a notarized deed of sale with a clear copy of the owner’s valid ID with three specimen signatures, and the original certified receipt of the motorcycle.

For interested drivers or conductors with prepared requirements, they may begin their application by making a JoyRide Biker account and register at bit.ly/JoyRideRegister.

After registration, they will need to wait for a notification from JoyRide to visit the JoyRide PH Onboarding Facility at 80 Marcos Highway, Mayamot, Antipolo, Rizal—open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday—where they will undergo orientation, safety training, and skills test.

In a media bulletin, JoyRide SVP Noli Eala said the livelihood program began as a means to support displaced drivers and conductors amid the pandemic.

“Bbibigyan ng special lane ng JoyRide ang mga tsuper at konduktor na magtutungo sa aming pasilidad upang mas mapablis ang pagproseso ng kanilang aplikasyon (JoyRide will provide a special lane for drivers and conductors at our facility to accelerate the processing of their application),” Eala said.

DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade thanked JoyRide for the initiative, noting that the livelihood program will be a big help for the displaced workers in the transportation sector.

“Amin pong naririnig ang hinaing ng ating mga kasamahang tsuper at konduktor. Kaya nga ba’t narito at nagkakaisa ang pamahalaan at pribadong sector (We hear the cries of our fellow drivers and conductors. That’s why the government and the private sector are working together),” Tugade said.

He reiterated his order to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to do better in providing assistance to those affected by the pandemic in the transportation sector.

He also asked drivers and operators to join the LTFRB’s Service Contracting Program to receive regular cash incentives in return for improved services.

Source: Philippines News Agency