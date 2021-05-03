﻿Justice coming to IPs: co-complainant in cases vs. Haran

The issuance of the arrest warrant by the Davao City Regional Trial Court (RTC) against six administrators of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) Haran Center for child abuse has paved way for justice among the Indigenous People (IP), an official said Wednesday (April 28).

Lawyer Marlon Bosantog, co-complainant and Legal Cooperation Cluster spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), said the arrest warrant is a vindication of the struggles of the IPs who were exploited, oppressed, and taken advantage of by men of the cloth.

The April 21 arrest warrant was issued against UCCP Bishop Hamuel Tequis, Rev. Daniel Palicte, Ephraim Malazarte, Jong Monzon, secretary-general of Pasaka Confederation of Lumad Organizations in Southern Mindanao (Pasaka-SMR), Lindy Trenilla, and Grace Avila.

All have been charged with two counts of violation of RA 7610 or Child Abuse Law.

“The truth about the enslavement of Indigenous Peoples in Haran cannot be forever buried by the lies and deception of the CPP-NPA-NDF and their open organizations. Cullamat, Zarate, and other CPP top cadres can no longer protect and hide the crimes of their organizations,” Bosantog said.

He added: “The quest for justice in Haran is just the tip of the iceberg. The atrocities committed against the Indigenous People is coming to light, and justice will find its way home for them.”

The criminal cases stemmed from the complaint filed by four members of the Indigenous peoples (IP) group from Davao del Norte in September last year against the leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA), including Haran’s management.

The complainants, Ata-Manobo tribe members who were minors “during the time of the commission of the crimes,” accused Haran officials of “harboring communist terrorist group” and for forcing them against their will “for the purpose of engaging them in armed activities, forced labor, involuntary servitude, using them in armed conflict, and for other exploitative purposes.”

Since 2015, the Haran Center inside the UCCP compound on Fr. Selga St. here has been serving as a temporary shelter for displaced IPs from various Davao Region provinces and other parts of Mindanao.

Authorities, however, have accused the center of harboring communist NPA rebels and of allegedly serving as a training and recruitment ground for the communist rebel movement.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

