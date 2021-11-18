﻿Jul-Oct PhilSys sign up in Davao Region notable amid setback

Davao Region (Region 11) has generally shown an impressive turnout for Step 2 registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) from July to October 2021 though still below the target in three of those four months.

The region achieved the turnout despite suffering a slight setback brought about by the suspension of the registration in Davao City for almost five months from May to October.

Adeline Batucan, senior statistical specialist of the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) 11 regional office, in an interview with One Davao at the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) virtual presser on October 29 said, “we are happy with the results from July to October.”

Batucan said PSA-11 was also thankful that Davao Oriental has started operations for Step 2 registration, being the last province to start the PhilSys registration.

Batucan, however, said the data showed a noticeable setback in October wherein of the 2,963,468 registration target, the actual number of registered individuals was 2,551,948.

“The backlog in October for Step 2 registration is because Davao City temporarily stopped the registration, that’s why we fast-tracked recently by opening up registration centers in different malls in the city,” she said.

In July, the PSA-11 exceeded its 1,924,790 target when it posted a registration of 2,032,859. But the next few months saw registration going just below the target: in August, an actual registration of 2,232,717 against a target of 2,250,510; and in September, an actual registration of 2,404,006 against a target of 2,642,238.

She, however, said the PSA is optimistic Davao Region will arrive at a more impressive registration result in the succeeding months with the resumption of the registration process in the city last October 4.

The registration results from July to October came from Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency