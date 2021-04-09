﻿Judiciary workers now included in A4 vaccination group

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said its request for inclusion in the priority vaccination group A4 was granted by the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19.

A request was sent to NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on March 31, seeking to consider justices, judges and court personnel of the Philippine judiciary as frontline government workers whose functions are essential at all times, especially during the pandemic.

“With the NTF’s favorable action on our request, the details of implementation shall be immediately worked out in order to swiftly roll out the inoculation program soonest,” acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe said in a notice to court workers.

She said the NTF informed them that vaccines arriving this month shall have allotment for the judiciary.

A4 is composed of non-medical public and private essential workers who face clients but cannot consistently meet minimum health standards like air circulation, physical distancing and limited exposure time.

In February, the Supreme Court (SC) announced it will be procuring Covid-19 vaccines, approved during an en banc session held on Jan. 26, for all justices, judges, officials, and personnel of the judiciary.

The decision was upon the recommendation of the Office of Administrative Services, Fiscal Management and Budget Office, and the Office of the Court Administrator with an estimated cost of PHP19 million chargeable against the regular appropriations or savings of the SC, Presidential Electoral Tribunal, Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals, and the lower courts.

The measure will cover more than 30,000 members of the judiciary.

Source: Philippines News Agency