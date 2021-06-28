﻿JTF Tawi-Tawi lauded for rescue of abducted Indonesians

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Indonesian government lauded the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Tawi-Tawi for the successful rescue of four of its nationals from the hands of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), in a statement Monday, said Dicky Fabrian, Indonesia consul general, flew to Tawi-Tawi Saturday and personally awarded the Certificate of Commendation to Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, JTF-Tawi-Tawi commander, for the concerned effort and assistance of the unit in rescuing the four Indonesian kidnap victims of the ASG on March 18 and 21, this year.

Fabrian said the invaluable contribution of the 2nd Marine Brigade exemplifies their dedication and commitment to the mutual interest of the two countries and strengthens the bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and the Philippines.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you all. Let us continue to intensify our good relations for the common good,” Fabrian was quoted as saying.

“Rest assured that we will continue our efforts to enhance our mutual cooperation and interoperability for the benefit of both the Indonesians and the Filipinos, and our neighboring countries,” Rojas said in response to Fabrian.

It can be recalled that in March, the joint troops of JTF-Tawi-Tawi and policemen rescued the Indonesians and neutralized ASG sub-leader Majan Sajidjuan alias Apo Mike in Tawi-Tawi.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Westmincom, extended his gratitude to the Indonesian government for recognizing the efforts of the Philippine soldiers.

“I hope that our successes will foster better understanding among us while we continue to address security concerns on our shared maritime waters,” Vinluan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency