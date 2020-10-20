﻿JTF-NCR has new chief

A military officer who served in various positions at the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES) assumed command of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), the formation tasked to defend Metro Manila from terrorism and to counter-insurgency threats.

Appointed to head JTF-NCR was Brig. Gen. Marceliano Teofilo, replacing Brig. Gen. Alex DC Luna who was designated as ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES deputy chief-of-staff for intelligence last week.

“Considering JTF-NCR’s focus on preventing CTGs (communist terrorist groups) and other terrorist groups from operating and bringing their influence in Metro Manila, Brig. Gen. Teofilo’s experiences in various units of the ISARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES will be utilized to further intensify intelligence and counter-intelligence operations of this command,” ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay said during the assumption of command ceremonies in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

JTF-NCR also acts as a support unit to the Philippine National Police in securing peace and order in Metro Manila.

Aside from his stints at the ISARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES, Teofilo commanded the 203rd Infantry Brigade and served as assistant division commander of the Tanay-based 2nd Infantry Division.

He also served as Joint Task Force Taal commander where he led response efforts during Taal Volcano’s eruption early this year.

“I, therefore, urge the entire Team JTF-NCR to give your all-out support to your new commander, and together, as a team, you will surely surpass every challenge presented before you and bring honor to the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES and our whole nation,” Gapay said.

Meanwhile, during Luna’s stint as JTF-NCR chief, the unit stepped up as one of the implementers of strict health protocols against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

JTF-NCR also assisted the National Capital Region Police Office by ensuring the safety of foreign delegates and venues during the Southeast Asian Games 2019.

JTF-NCR also took an active part in crippling CTG operations through the newly-created Joint Intelligence Task Group. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency