﻿Josh Giddey is youngest in NBA history to record triple-double

Josh Giddey on Sunday became the youngest player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) history to record a triple-double.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie player produced 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder’s 95-86 loss to The Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City.

The Australian guard accomplished the feat at 19 years, two months, 23 days, beating the record of Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, 17 days.

Giddey had accomplished another historic achievement in his previous NBA game with Oklahoma against New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 27, 2021 as he recorded the first double-double without points in 50 years, producing 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Oklahoma guard averages 30 minutes, 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists for the Thunder so far.

Other NBA Results: Toronto Raptors-New York Knicks: 120-105; Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic: 116-111; Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers: 108-104; Sacramento Kings-Miami Heat: 115-113; Charlotte Hornets-Phoenix Suns: 99-133; and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves: 108-103.

Source: Philippines News Agency