﻿Joint Army-PNP task force chief vows to eradicate NPA

The commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade based in Negros Oriental and of the Joint Enhanced Military and Police Operations Task Force (JEMPO TF) in Negros, has reassured the higher command of sustained efforts to eradicate the New People’s Army (NPA) in the island.

“The JEMPO TF in Negros Island will continue to hunt down the remaining terrorists in the area to finally eradicate them and prevent them from plaguing not only Negros Provinces but the whole country, as well,” Army Col. Leonardo Peña was quoted in a statement from the Philippine Army released Thursday morning.

Peña led the reception for Maj. Gen. Eric Vinoya, commander of the Joint Task Force Spear and also of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, at the JEMPO TF Operations Center co-located with the headquarters of the 542nd Engineer Construction (Pathfinder) Battalion, Philippine Army in Sitio Tuyuman, Barangay Caradio-an, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

“Together with the PNP (Philippine National Police) partners, we are truly thankful to the Commander JTF Spear not only for his visit; but for his confidence with the JEMPO Task Force in accomplishing its mandate at Central and Southern Negros”, Peña said.

Vinoya was apprised of the task force’s significant achievements and the ongoing operations “to sustain the gains in Central and Southern Negros” against the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army, and on Law Enforcement Support Operations (LESO).

“The higher units of the AFP together with the PNP in West and Central Visayas are ecstatic with what you are doing here in Central and Southern Negros,” Vinoya said in the statement.

He thanked them for their unselfish efforts in accomplishing their mission while not being able to enjoy the holiday season with their families, adding that “with your sacrifices, we will earn the fruits of our labor and leave nothing for the terrorist groups who are hindering the Peace and Progress in this area.”

“With a fresh start for 2021, we will not just hit them; but we will hit them hard for the protection of the Filipino people whom we are serving,” Vinoya added.

Source: Philippines News agency