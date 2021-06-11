﻿Join Independence Day job fairs, DOLE urges applicants

MANILA – More than 58,000 local and overseas jobs are available at the online Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fair of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in celebration of the country’s 123rd Independence Day on June 12.

Based on the data released by the department as of 10 a.m. Friday, a total of 58,211 job vacancies in the country. A total of 35,839 are local jobs while 22,372 are available abroad, from 612 participating employers.

Of the total number of employment opportunities nationwide, the National Capital Region (NCR) posted the most available jobs at 23,243, followed by Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) with 8,201.

Region 3 (Central Luzon) was so far recorded the least number of jobs available with 49.

It added that the top five local available jobs are Customer Service Representative; Production Operator, Factory worker; GIP Intern, Contact Tracer; Security Guard; Caption Writer, Live note taker.

For jobs abroad, the top vacancies are Nurse, Staff Nurse; Cleaner; Radiographer, Physiotherapist; Carpenter, Mason; Mechanic.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Australia comprised the top overseas destinations.

On the other hand, the DOLE urged jobseekers to check the vacancies in the links provided by its Regional Offices, which include the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) are listed below.

NCR – June 12 (Jobquest) https://jobquest.ph/

CAR – June 7–12 (Mynimo) http://www.mynimo.com/dolecar

Region 1 – June 8–12 (Workbank) http://workbank.com/jf-short/dole-id-job-fair-reg1

Region 2 – June 12 (Trabahanap) https://www.trabahanap.com/auth/register?as=app

Region 3 – June 12 (Vantagehunt) https://www.vantagehunt.com/

Calabarzon – June 12 (Workbank) http://workbank.com/jf-short/dole-id-job-fair-reg4a

Mimaropa – June 12 (Workbank) http://workbank.com/jf-short/dole-id-job-fair-reg4b

Region 5 – June 11–13 (Workbank) http://workbank.com/jf-short/dole-id-job-fair-reg5

Region 6 – June 12 (Mynimo) http://www.mynimo.com/dole6

Region 7 – June 12 (Workbank) http://workbank.com/jf-short/dole-id-job-fair-reg7

Region 8 – June 7–12 (Mynimo) http://www.mynimo.com/dole8

Region 9 – June 12 (Job Fair Manager) www.dole9.org/virtualjobfair

Region 10 – June 7–12 (Mynimo) http://www.mynimo.com/dole10

Region 11 (Davao del Norte) – June 10–11 (Zoom) facebook.com/DOLERO11

Region 11 (Davao City) – June 18 (Zoom) facebook.com/DOLERO11

Region 11 (Davao de Oro) – June 19 (Zoom) facebook.com/DOLERO11

Region 12 – June 12 (Workbank) http://workbank.com/jf-short/dole-id-job-fair-reg12

CARAGA – June 12 (Mynimo) https://www.mynimo.com/dolecaraga

POEA – June 12 (POEA Online Services Portal) http://onlineservices.poea.gov.ph

Source: Philippines News Agency