﻿John Naga appointed privacy commissioner

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed John Henry Du Naga as Commissioner of the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed the appointment of the San Beda College law graduate in a statement on Friday.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed on December 14, 2021, the appointment of Mr. John Henry Du Naga as Privacy Commissioner of the NPC for a term of three years,” Nograles stated.

Nograles expressed confidence that Naga would be able to perform his job well, given his previous stints as Department of Information and Communications Technology undersecretary and NPC Deputy Commissioner.

“We wish Mr. Naga success as we are confident that his years of professional experience in the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the NPC will contribute to our goal of a competitive, knowledge-based and innovative nation where the flow of information remains free while upholding people’s right to privacy and data protection,” Nograles said.

The NPC is the country’s privacy watchdog and an independent body mandated to administer and implement the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and monitor and ensure compliance with international standards set for data protection.

Source: Philippines News Agency