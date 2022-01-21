﻿Japan gives $4.2-M for shelter, health response to Odette-hit PH

Japan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have exchanged diplomatic notes for a USD4.2 million (approximately PHP215.9 million) project that would provide shelter kits, health clinic support, and medical equipment to provinces heavily affected by Typhoon Odette that battered several parts of the Philippines last year.

“Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas,” the Embassy said Thursday.

The project is part of Tokyo’s USD13 million (approximately PHP663 million) Emergency Grant Aid for Typhoon Odette humanitarian assistance activities in the country.

Under this initiative, IOM will receive USD4.2 million to fund shelter repair kits to distribute to at least 2,420 households; camp coordination and camp management assistance for 4,000 internally displaced persons in 20 evacuation centers; operation of mobile health clinics; capacity building for 7,400 individuals; and procurement of emergency medical equipment for four health facilities, among others.

The project is in partnership with the Catholic Relief Services and CARE Philippines and will indirectly benefit an estimated 64,681 individuals, the Embassy said.

The exchange of notes was held last January 17 between representatives from the Japanese government and IOM in Geneva, Switzerland.

Source: Philippines News Agency