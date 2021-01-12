﻿Jan. 11 special non-working holiday in Bataan

Governor Albert Garcia announced on Sunday there will be no classes in schools in all levels and all works in both private and government offices are suspended.

Monday has been declared special non-working holiday in connection with the 264th founding anniversary of Bataan after being declared as a separate province from Pampanga on January 11, 1757.

In the past two or three years, various activities were held to mark the foundation day but it will just be a simple day on Monday because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The founding day celebration started when 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman and 2nd District Rep. Jose Enrique Garcia III filed a bill that was turned into a law after President Rodrigo Duterte signed it in 2018.

Republic Act 11138 declares January 11 of every year as a special non-working holiday to be known as Bataan Foundation Day.

Record shows Bataan has a total area of 1,372.98 square kilometers with Balanga, now a city, as its capital.

It was divided into two districts, the first district composed of Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Abucay, and Morong; and the second district comprising Balanga City, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles and Bagac.

The province has 237 barangays and a population of over 700,000 based on the 2015 census.

Majority has Tagalog as their dialect with a low percentage of natives speaking Kapampangan and Sambal.

