﻿James de los Santos wins 8th e-kata gold for 2021

Filipino karateka James de los Santos has once again captured an e-kata gold, ruling the Sportdata E-Tournament World Series #2.

De los Santos edged Romanian opponent Andrel Nedelcu, 24.3-24, in the finals on Friday.

He defeated William Tran of Sweden in the first round, 25.4-24.3; Markus Hecht of Germany in the Round of 16, 24.5-23.2; Cornelius Johnsen of Norway in the quarterfinals, 24.5-23.4; and Silvio Cerone-Biagoni of South Africa in the semifinals, 24.9-24.1.

World No. 2 Matias Domont of Switzerland did not participate in the event, which means Cerone-Biagoni, the World No. 3, can move up to second with his semifinal finish.

Interestingly enough, Sportdata announced the result of the de Los Santos-Nedelcu match just as de los Santos, a La Salle alumnus, was attending the awards night of Gawad Lasalyano.

An eight-time national champion, two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, and two-time world shotokan champion, he was given an award for sports excellence.

“Thank you again to my alma mater, De La Salle University – Manila, for the award and recognition!” he said on Saturday upon announcing the result of his match against Nedelcu.

