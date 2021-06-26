﻿It’s not unconstitutional for Duterte to run for VP: Panelo

There is nothing unconstitutional in case President Rodrigo Duterte decides to join the vice presidential race in the 2022 national elections, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Saturday.

During his commentary show “Counterpoint,” Panelo said the 1987 Constitution does not prohibit a Philippine president to seek the vice presidency after his term ends.

“Tignan niyo ‘yung Saligang Batas, ‘di ba klarung-klaro naman doon na ang hindi pupuwede yung presidente, incumbent, yung nakaupo, hindi ka na puwedeng tumakbo bilang presidente (Look at the 1987 Constitution. It is very clear there that an incumbent or sitting president is not allowed to run for president after his term). The President is inevitable for any reelection,” Panelo said.

Panelo made the remarks after critics expressed objection to Duterte’s potential vice presidential bid in 2022.

Lawyer Howard Calleja, a convenor of 1Sambayan, earlier said the possibility of Duterte running for vice president is against the law, as it would be impossible for a president to assume a “successor post.”

Panelo said critics merely want to taint Duterte’s reputation because they are aware that the Chief Executive is popular and has a high chance of winning in next year’s elections.

“‘Yung mga kumokontra, alam niyo, isa lang naman ang reason kung bakit sila kumokontra (There is only one reason why they are opposing [Duterte’s possible vice presidential run],” he said. “Sa pag-ikot ikot po natin, talagang love na love ng taumbayan si Presidente (As we go around the places in the country, we have learned that the public loves the President).”

Section 4, Article 7 of the 1987 Constitution states that, “The President and the Vice President shall be elected by direct vote of the people for a term of six years which shall begin at noon on the 30th day of June next following the day of the election and shall end at noon of the same date, six years thereafter.”

The same provision provides: “The President shall not be eligible for any re-election. No person who has succeeded as President and has served as such for more than four years shall be qualified for election to the same office at any time.”

On June 16, Duterte acknowledged that a “lot of people” want him to run for vice president, but said his decision will depend on the decision of House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez who might also seek the second top post in the country.

A day after Duterte made the remarks, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte still has until October this year to decide on his possible vice presidential bid in the 2022 national elections.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for all elective posts for the May 9, 2022 national elections is set from October 1 to 8 this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency