﻿ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao

Parts of Mindanao will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said on Thursday.

Such weather condition will prevail over Caraga, Davao Region, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Flash floods and landslides are possible during moderate to heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was last tracked 1,775 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the LPA may enter PAR on Sunday or Monday.

“It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression, but it could bring scattered rains over parts of the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency