﻿ITCZ, easterlies to bring rain showers over PH

MANILA – Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in many parts of the country due to intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the weather bureau said the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to ITCZ or convergence of the trade winds of the northern and southern hemispheres.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the combined effects of the ITCZ and easterlies.

PAGASA warned the public of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms due to the combined effects of the two weather systems.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate winds will continue to prevail over the whole country, it said.

Grace Castañeda, weather forecaster of PAGASA, said there is no low pressure area monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The country’s minimum temperature will be 24.5 °C and the maximum temperature at 31.2 °C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency