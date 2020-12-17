﻿Israel aid agency gives P500-K grant to Pinay exec

MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, awarded a PHP500,000 financial grant to Mary Margaret Barro, the executive director of Makati Medical Foundation for a project that would support healthcare workers in the government forces, the Israel Embassy in Manila announced Thursday.

The grant will support Barro’s project called SHALOM or the Supporting Health Heroes to Heal as One, in coordination with MASHAV and the MakatiMed Foundation.

According to the Embassy, the project aims to benefit front-liners from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and Philippine Navy by providing them peace and wellness kit, psychosocial support as well as psychological first aid (PFA).

Barro attended the MASHAV Course in Innovations in Women’s Health held in Israel last 2018.

Present during the turnover ceremony were Nir Balzam, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Israel; Atty. Pilar Nenuca Almira, President of MakatiMed; Dr. Victor Gisbert, President of MakatiMed Foundation; Dr. Bernard Cueto, Program Consultant of MakatiMed Foundation; Gladys Baniqued-Turiano, MASHAV Officer of the Embassy of Israel; Andrew Castillo, Program Officer of MakatiMed Foundation; and official representatives from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and Philippine Navy.

Source: Philippines News agency