﻿Isolated rains to prevail across PH

Isolated rain showers will prevail over most parts of the archipelago on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Davao Region. This may cause flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains, added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will be experienced over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was last tracked 1,350 kilometers east of Mindanao.

“It still has a 30 to 40 percent chance to develop into a tropical cyclone. The LPA may possibly enter PAR on December 23 or 24,” he said.

Aurelio added that the LPA may be near the eastern section of the Visayas or Mindanao on Christmas Day and will bring rains in those areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency