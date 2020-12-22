﻿Isolated rains expected in most parts of PH Tuesday

Most parts of the country will get isolated rain showers Tuesday due to the tail-end of a frontal system.

In its latest weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Cagayan province including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Kalinga, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The easterlies and the trough of a tropical depression (formerly “Vicky”) will bring the same weather condition over the Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and the Kalayaan Islands.

Light rains will prevail over Batanes due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies, according to PAGASA.

Moderate to strong winds, moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASa said.

Source: Philippines News agency