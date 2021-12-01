﻿Isolated rain showers to prevail across PH

MANILA – Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail over most parts of the archipelago, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said shear line would bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also monitored a tropical depression (TD) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), last tracked 1,590 kilometers east of the Visayas.

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said if the TD continues to move northwest at 15 kms. per hour, it might enter PAR on Dec. 1.

Moderate to strong winds and rough seas will prevail over Luzon.

Gale warning is still in effect over the northern, eastern and western seaboards of northern Luzon. Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture out into the sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency