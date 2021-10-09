﻿Isko lashes at VP camp’s ‘unity talks’

He has every right to run for president and will not side with a candidate whose unifying skill is questionable.

Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso thus quashed talks of a so-called united opposition and took a swipe at Vice President Leni Robredo for her alleged failure to create harmony within her party.

In a statement on Friday, Domagoso also questioned Robredo’s real intent for seeking the country’s highest post.

“‘Yan lang ba ang dahilan kung bakit siya tatakbo? Paano naman kaming mga Pilipino? Wala kaming trabaho. Maraming Pilipino, nagdidildil ng asin, maraming Pilipino, hindi malaman ano ang naghihintay sa kanya sa kinabukasan. Marcos na naman (Is that the only reason why she is running? How about us Filipinos. We don’t have work. Many Filipinos do not have enough food to eat and are facing a bleak future. Marcos again)?” Domagoso said in a statement, referring to Robredo’s repeated pronouncements before she declared her candidacy that she will run for president to prevent Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. from winning.

Domagoso said the lives of Filipinos should not evolve only on the dispute between the Marcoses and the Aquinos, nor on the misunderstanding between the Marcos and Aquino children and supporters, whom he called “yellowtards”.

Robredo has changed her campaign color to pink.

Domagoso said it is his right to run for president and democracy is not exclusive to anyone.

“’Yung demokrasya, pina-practice ng isang daang milyon mahigit na Pilipino. You cannot talk of unity, you yourself, hindi mo nga ma-unify ang sarili mo. You’re not even proud of your party. Oh my God. How can you, kung kaya mong iwanan ang mga kasama mo, paano pa kaya kaming mga (Democracy is being practiced by the over 100 million Filipinos. You cannot talk of unity, you yourself, you cannot even unify yourself. You’re not even proud of your party. Oh my God, how can you? If you can drop your party, how much more us) 110 million Filipinos?” Domagoso said.

Domagoso expressed the same sentiments during an Aksyon Demokratiko oath-taking event at Mehan Garden, also on Friday.

In a previous interview, Domagoso said Marcos should still be given the chance to redeem himself and prove that he is different from his father.

The #withdrawisko hashtag has been trending online after Robredo filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Thursday.

On Friday, Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel said Domagoso will not withdraw from the presidential race.

Source: Philippines News Agency