﻿Isabela City placed under 14-day GCQ

The Basilan province capital of Isabela City will revert to general community quarantine (GCQ) from modified GCQ (MGCQ) for a period of 14 days amid the increasing cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, chair of the Covid-19 task force, said the GCQ will take effect Friday, May 28, until June 10.

Hataman said that the imposition of GCQ has been approved by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force through Resolution No. 19 dated May 19, 2021.

Hataman said they requested the return to GCQ amid the 104 active cases as of Wednesday.

The province already had 14 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.

Hataman said that of the 104 active cases, 45 are asymptomatic, 42 mild, and 18 are moderate cases.

Five of the 45 barangays have recorded high number of Covid-19 infections, she added.

