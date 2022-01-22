﻿Isabela City imposes ‘no vax, no travel’ policy

Basilan’s capital city of Isabela on Friday began implementing its “no vaccination card, no travel” policy.

The policy is under Executive Order 01-2022, known as the “Unvaccinated Persons Management Order”, which Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman signed Thursday.

“It is to prevent the further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city and to protect the life and well-being of the general population,” Hataman said in her EO.

Policemen were designated to establish checkpoints in all entry points, especially leading to the city proper, to ensure compliance with the order.

Isabela City has been placed under Alert Level 3 from January 16 to 31, under the national Inter-Agency Task Force’s Resolution 157-A due to threats posed by the Omicron variant of the disease.

As of Thursday, Isabela City has 109 active Covid-19 cases.

Exempted from Hataman’s EO are the partially vaccinated; those who are going to the vaccination center to be inoculated; those on medical emergency cases; those who cannot be vaccinated due to certain medical conditions, as certified by a physician; those who are going to school; and those who are going to report for work.

Meanwhile, the city government of Isabela has scheduled the conduct of a two-day walk-in Covid-19 vaccination at the Strong Boulevard in the port area from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday until Saturday.

The walk-in vaccination, dubbed as “Tugsuk-to-go”, is open to all priority groups.

Isabela, which comprises 45 barangays, is a fourth-class component city of Basilan province, with a population of 130,379 as of the 2020 census. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency