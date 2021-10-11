﻿Irving gets green light to practice with team: NBA insider

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be able to practice with his team, NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed on Saturday.

“New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building — clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home,” Shams Charania said on Twitter.

A City Hall official said Irving is cleared to practice at home, but still will not be able to play in games at Barclays Center until the All-NBA guard fulfills vaccine requirements, Charania added.

The 29-year-old has yet to practice with his team at their facility due to New York City’s vaccine mandate.

A seven-time All-Star, he had won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Source: Philippines News Agency