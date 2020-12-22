﻿IPs, PWDs in Surigao Norte town get food, cash aid

Indigenous peoples (IPs), persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and solo parents in the Surigao del Norte town of Sison have received rice and food packs from the local government unit (LGU).

Sison Mayor Karissa R. Fetalvero-Paronia told the Philippine News Agency Tuesday that the distribution activity aims to ease the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on the town’s most vulnerable sectors.

“This will also be the Christmas gift of the LGU to these sectors that really need help amidst our situation,” Paronia said.

Each of the 150 IP families from three barangays in the town will receive a half-sack of rice and food packs. The aid distribution to IP families started Friday last week and is expected to be completed by Wednesday (Dec. 23).

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the LGU will carry on its objective to prioritize our vulnerable sectors through various social services,” Paronia said.

Likewise, she said the LGU is conducting financial aid distribution of PHP3,000 each to 866 senior citizens, solo parents, and PWDs in the town through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“So far, we have already distributed 166 out of the total number of beneficiaries as of Friday last week. The distribution will commence upon the download of the funds this week,” Paronia said.

Source: Philippines News agency