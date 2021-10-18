﻿IPs among 600 housing project beneficiaries in Tagum

Davao del Norte – The right of each Tagumenyo, particularly the members of cultural or tribal communities, to decent shelter is slowly being realized through the resettlement projects of the local government unit (LGU) in partnership with the national government agencies.

A total of 352 indigenous peoples (IPs) received their notices of award from the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Tagum LGU, through the City Housing and Land Management Office, on Oct. 14.

The IPs found their new home at the Masandag Tribal.

“Happy bisan naay pandemic naa gihapoy ingani na nahitabo. Malipayon kaayo. Nagpasalamat mi sa LGU Tagum, kay Mayor (Allan) Rellon (We are so happy despite the pandemic and we thank Mayor Rellon),” said Jennsie Filipino, one of the recipients.

The PHP80-million resettlement project is a 16 year-long dream of the members of cultural communities in Tagum City who are considered original settlers.

The LGU provided 5 hectares of land in barangay Canocotan.

Tagum City Mayor Rellon said each household would only have to pay PHP300 monthly for 5 years to get their certificate of land title.

Meanwhile, 248 Tagumenyos also received their notices of award and transfer certificate of titles.

Rellon said more Tagumenyos will benefit from the resettlement program.

“It’s all about housing, it’s all about social justice. Para sa mga informal settlers, no land holdings, namuyo sa mga creeks diha, mga squatters sila, nga namuyo na sa Tagum nga gusto nila nga naay sariling yuta na makapatukod og sariling panimalay aron mabuhi sila nga malipayon ug malambuon sa atong syudad sa Tagum (This is for informal settlers, those who live near the creeks and want their own houses so they have a decent life in Tagum City),” he added.

Source: Philippine News Agency