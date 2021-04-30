﻿Ionggo OFW with UK coronavirus variant recovers

ILOILO CITY – A resident here who tested positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Manila has recovered before he was allowed to travel back to this city on March 31.

“Technically we cannot say that we have a UK variant here. There was a carrier but he is already negative of the disease when he arrived. We just have to be extra careful,” said Iloilo City Covid team spokesperson Jeck Conlu in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Information from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) said the resident was an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Italy who arrived in Manila via Clark International Airport on March 13.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 and put under quarantine for 11 days.

After he was cleared, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) facilitated his March 31 return to Iloilo.

As protocol, he was swabbed upon arrival in Iloilo and found negative of the virus. He underwent three days of hotel quarantine before he was allowed to go home to Mandurriao district on April 4.

“When he arrived here he was already negative. It’s almost a month since he arrived here,” he added.

The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) also checked on the family, close contacts, and friends of the OFW and so far they have not experienced any signs and symptoms of the virus.

Conlu added that the city’s Uswag Molecular Laboratory also sent more than 100 specimens for a random test to the Philippine Genome Center last month but has yet to receive the results.

Iloilo City’s Covid-19 cases this month already declined by 26.67 percent compared with last March, he said.

From the 15 average daily cases in March, it has declined to 11, although the occurrence of cases is still unpredictable.

The city government protocols and the strict enforcement of minimum health standards have been a factor in the decline, Conlu said, adding that this includes faster contact tracing and the release of specimen results in less than 24 hours.

Other effective measures are putting a limit on the conduct of mass gathering and movement of people, and the alcohol ban.

Barangay officials are advised to report cases in their jurisdiction so the Covid team can immediately respond and isolate those positive cases.

Currently, no area in this city’s 180 barangays is placed on lockdown due to the quick action of isolating their Covid-19 cases, Conlu added.

He said they have yet to see the effect of the vaccination as only 610 front-liners have availed of their second dose and 4,200 of their first doses. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency