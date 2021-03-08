﻿Ioilo urges public to trust Sinovac vaccines

A doctor at St. Paul’s Hospital Iloilo, one of the four recipient hospitals of the Sinovac vaccines, has urged the public to trust the China-donated vaccines public and welcome the immunization program of the government as it is now up and running.

Dr. Ella Mae Divinagracia, infection control head of the hospital, said the vaccine was given emergency use authorization, hence they have full trust that it was studied thoroughly.

“We have full trust in this vaccine. We believe that receiving this vaccine will offer a 100-percent (protection) against severe Covid-19,” said Divinagracia, one of the first 20 recipients in the ceremonial vaccination held at St Paul’s Hospital here Friday.

Also receiving their first doses were seven other doctors, six nurses, three St. Paul of Charity (SPC) sisters, a medical technologist, a staff member at the Housekeeping Department, and an employee assigned at the Rehabilitation Department.

“At St. Paul’s, we are thankful for this. We consider this as a gift to receive the first batch of the vaccines from the government through the DOH (Department of Health),” she said.

Divinagracia added that the vaccines, along with the observance of minimum health standards, could “add up to their protection” at the hospital, especially because they were the first institution with doctors who got infected.

The hospital is one of the Covid-19 referral hospitals based in this city.

As of Friday morning, more than 300 of their employees have registered for the vaccination rollout that will go full swing on March 8.

The hospital has reserved 1,500 doses with the DOH and has so far received 400 vials.

Due to the limited supply, Divinagracia said they would prioritize their health care workers.

The hospital has been doing simulation exercises and is thus prepared for any eventuality that may occur after the immunization.

A process is being observed to ensure the smooth flow of the inoculation.

She said after the pre-assessment and registration, the vaccinee’s vital signs will be taken.

If he has a risk for a possible reaction, he will be placed under 30-minute monitoring, longer for those who have allergies, she added.

“We hope to have the same experience in Manila but if there are severe reactions, we are ready,” Divinagracia said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ma. Sylvia Teresa de Pili, chairman of the Internal Medicine Department of the hospital, made history as the first doctor and the first of the 20 recipients to get inoculated in Iloilo.

“I don’t feel anything unusual,” she said when interviewed after receiving her dose.

Second to get vaccinated was Sr. Thessa Marie Ramoso, one of the three SPC nuns who volunteered for the ceremonial vaccination.

Aimee A. Sillo, officer-in-charge of the hospital’s Human Resource Department, said she would recommend that front-liners have themselves immunized regardless of the brand of the vaccine.

“I am a front-liner, a nurse by profession. During this Covid pandemic, it’s really a must for all of us to be vaccinated (against) Covid-19 regardless of the (vaccine) brand. The main intention of the vaccine is to eradicate Covid-19. No matter what brand, okay gid (it’s okay),” she said.

Meanwhile, Divinagracia said she hopes the public would receive whatever brand is available because they have no idea when the next vaccine would come.

While the AstraZeneca vaccines have already arrived, she said they don’t know yet if there is an allocation for Iloilo.

“We hope that the public will also be able to recognize the role of the vaccine in preventing against the Covid-19,” Divinagracia added.

Source: Philippines News Agency