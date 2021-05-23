﻿Ioilo City closes city hall, issues stricter MECQ rules

The Iloilo City Hall will be temporarily closed and operations suspended effective Monday to give way to thorough disinfection of its offices and mass swabbing of employees for Covid-19.

Executive Order No. 043 signed by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on Sunday said the suspension, until otherwise lifted, is necessary as a mitigation measure to curb the virus surge that has infected 26 employees from May 1 to 22.

“All city hall employees; elective officials; workers, including job hires and those under contract of service are required to undergo RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing by batches, following the schedule set by the Iloilo City Health Office, which shall be relayed to the concerned department/office heads,” the EO states.

Those with negative results are “directed to return to work and resume office operations” although they are encouraged to observe work-from-home or flexible work arrangements to lower the number of on-site employees.

Iloilo City, which has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until May 31, is experiencing a spike in cases as per monitoring of the Covid-19 Response Team and the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the City Health Office (CHO).

A 290-percent increase in the daily average rate of cases from April 2021 to May this year was recorded.

The surge in cases in recent weeks, according to the mayor, has “overwhelmed the hospitals in Iloilo City and with bed capacity becoming full to critical”.

As of May 22, Iloilo City has 939 active cases.

The 26 employees that were infected this month alone included seven from the city disaster risk and reduction management office; five from the city treasurer’s office; four from the city agriculturist office; two each from the compliance field office and the city engineer’s office; and one each from the assessor, transportation management and traffic regulation, chief of staff, general services, CHO, and Department of the Interior and Local Government contact tracing unit.

One from Office of the Treasurer and from the General Services died.

Restrictions

Under EO No. 41-A on the MECQ declaration, there will be a moratorium on travel from Negros Island to the city and vice versa beginning Tuesday.

“Both inbound and outbound travel of persons from Negros Island to Iloilo City and vice versa shall be temporarily suspended effective May 25, 2021 until 11:59 of May 31, 2021. Provided further, that the unimpeded movement of cargo in and out of Iloilo City to Negros Island shall be guaranteed,” the EO states.

Except for personnel rendering essential services, all persons are ordered to observe the curfew hours from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Those belonging to the vulnerable sectors include persons over 65 years old and below 18 years old; pregnant; persons with comorbidities, immune deficiencies and other risk factors; and persons with disabilities are to remain at home except when obtaining essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

The local government also prohibits entertainment venues with live performances; recreational venues; amusement and theme parks; outdoor and indoor sports courts; casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, and other gaming establishments except for draws conducted by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office; outdoor and indoor tourist attractions; venues for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions; and personal care services.

The EO allows the “full on-site capacity” of public and private hospitals; health and emergency frontline services; manufacturers of medicines and vitamins, medical supplies, devices; agriculture industries; logistics service providers; essential and priority construction projects and firms that manufacture or supply products necessary to perform construction of maintenance works; manufacturing related to food and essential goods; essential retail trade and service establishments; public and private financial service providers involved in the distribution of government grants and ameliorations; business process outsourcing and export-oriented businesses; and public service transport providers.

Other establishments are allowed to operate at 30 percent maximum on-site capacity as work-from-home and other flexible work arrangements are also encouraged to limit on-site work capacity

Dining and accommodation

Dine-in services are encouraged to open for take-outs only. Otherwise, they are limited to 20 percent seating capacity or up to a maximum of 50 percent for outdoor dining.

Hotel and accommodation establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism can still accept guests and clients but ancillary establishments within their premises shall be subject to guidelines while other swimming amenities are temporarily closed.

Weddings and baptismal rites are “strongly discouraged” except for those that have been scheduled or paid-up bookings prior the release of the classification but only immediate members of the family or equivalent to 30 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed to attend.

Moreover, the city guidelines allowed only a maximum of three days for the conduct of wakes, and attendance shall be limited to first degree relatives.

Public transport is allowed to operate subject to capacity and protocols issued by the Department of Transportation.

Health protocols

The city government will no longer allow home quarantine for confirmed Covid-19 cases, except for senior citizens subject to inspection and approval of the barangay health emergency response teams.

Amid the stricter guidelines, vaccination rollout continues but only those with jab tickets will be accommodated.

Source: Philippines News Agency