﻿Ioilo attacks reinforce CPP-NPA’s terroristic nature: TF

The Western Visayas Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC 6) condemned the recent attacks committed by the terrorist Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) against the 603rd Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-6) and the Lambunao municipal police in Iloilo.

In a statement released on Saturday, Associate Provincial Prosecutor Flosemer Chris Gonzales, who is also task force spokesperson, said the “atrocities committed by the CPP-NPA showed their true colors.”

“They are simply terrorists. No amount of sugarcoating by their propaganda machinery can change that fact,” Gonzales said.

On Friday, two personnel of the Lambunao municipal police station were wounded when their vehicle was ambushed by suspected NPA members using an improvised explosive device (IED) placed by the roadside of a sloping area in Barangay Pughanan.

The team of nine policemen was supposed to investigate the previous day’s incident, where the 12th Infantry Battalion deployed under the community support program and tasked to secure construction equipment in Barangay Panuran were fired upon by about seven members of the Samahang Yunit Propaganda, Baloy Platoon of the NPA.

On March 3, an IED was detonated by the terrorist group just after the patrol car of the 603rd RMFB-6 passed by.

The vehicle was traversing the boundary of barangays Pangilihan and Canauili in Janiuay town on its way to Barangay Agcarope to conduct a clearing operation for the groundbreaking of the Aglobong and Panuran Pipeline System project in adjacent Barangay Panuran.

“The CPP-NPA is nothing more than just a bunch of terrorists, extortionists, and criminals trying to be relevant and cause-oriented,” Gonzales said.

He said judicial affidavits executed by several CPP-NPA surrenderers confirmed that their “recruits undergo training in making bombs and improvised explosive devices in their camps in the mountains of Miagao.”

Recruits are taught how to emplace, arm, and detonate IEDs, which are prepositioned and deployed to their Milisya ng Bayan to attack the police, Army personnel, and civilians, the affidavits stated.

Gonzales called on Ilonggos to be vigilant against the terrorist organization.

“Let us stand united in our fight against terrorism and in our quest for a genuine and lasting peace,” he said.

The European Union, through Council Decision 2011/70/CFSP dated Jan. 11, 2011, designated the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

The CPP-NPA is also listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency