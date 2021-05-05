﻿Intensified drive nets 271 loose firearms in Caraga Region

Police have seized at least 271 loose firearms in Caraga Region from September 2020 until May this year, the chief of the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) said Tuesday.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat, Jr. said 211 suspects were also arrested during the heightened campaign against loose firearms during the period.

“With only a year left before the 2022 national and local elections, PRO-13 has been gaining headways on its aggressive campaign against loose firearms,” Caramat said.

Of the 211 suspects, seven died during the conduct of police operations, he added.

The PRO-13 chief also reported that 676 firearms were also voluntarily surrendered and turned over to the regional police in the same period.

The 676 firearms include those handed over by the New People’s Army (NPA) members who surrendered, improvised and home-made guns not registered, and firearms from private individuals that were not registered.

“Another 126 firearms were also handed over during the conduct of Oplan KATOK by the different police stations in the region,” Caramat said.

Oplan KATOK, he added, is a program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) where authorities conduct house-to-house visits to firearm holders who have not renewed their firearms.

These guns are stored in police vaults for safekeeping while owners are still processing to renew their permits.

“The persistent conduct of aggressive campaign against loose firearms in the region aims to safeguard the people from the threats brought by these illegal gun owners,” Caramat said.

He said illegally-owned firearms can be used in criminal acts, especially during the election period.

“We are doing our best to account for all loose firearms in the region to ensure the safety and security of the people,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency