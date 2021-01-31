﻿Injured grass owl rescued in Cabadbaran City

The city government of Cabadbaran in Agusan del Norte reported Friday the rescue of a grass owl, among the number of wildlife species of birds that can be found in the area.

In a statement, the city government said the grass owl was rescued by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel last Thursday in Barangay Sanghan.

The bird has an injury on its wing on the right, the report added.

“The rescued grass owl was immediately handed over to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) for proper care and administration,” the city government said

The City Veterinary Office of Cabadbaran cleaned the maggots that infested the owl’s wound and administered an anti-bacteria shot to prevent infection.

“The grass owl is now at the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Tubay, Agusan del Norte for temporary custody,” the city government said.

The bird will eventually be handed over to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte, for recuperation and release back to its natural habitat.

The city government also reminded its residents not to kill, sell or pet any wildlife species they encounter.

“The City of Cabadbaran strongly adheres towards the preservation and protection of the wildlife. This is one of the incidents where our City ENRO and City Veterinary Office have collaborated their efforts with the DENR-CENRO on saving the life of an endangered grass owl,” the statement said.

Source: Philippines News agency