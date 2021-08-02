﻿Infra damage due to habagat rains hits P1.17-B: DPWH

The initial damage to roads and flood control structures due to rains brought by southwest monsoon or habagat is now at PHP1.17 billion, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Monday.

The department’s Bureau of Maintenance reported that as of Aug. 2, the highest amount of damage to infrastructure was recorded in Central Luzon at PHP699.16 million.

It said Central Luzon’s damaged roads and flood control structures reached PHP349.96 million and PHP301.2 million, respectively.

Calabarzon (Region 4-A) has the second highest damaged infrastructure, including PHP224.2 million worth of roads, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region, PHP113.51 million in roads; and Mimaropa (Region 4-B), PHP65 million on roads and PHP60 million on flood control structures.

The southwest monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Fabian also damaged PHP31.05 million worth of roads and PHP17 million flood control structures in Ilocos Region.

In the National Capital Region, the DPWH said the damaged roads reached PHP39.66 million.

The DPWH said its Quick Response Teams have so far cleared a total of 32 national roads in Luzon but six roads remain closed to traffic due to soil collapse and flooding.

The roads that are still closed are Baguio-Bontoc Road in Paoay, Atok, Benguet; Abra-Kalinga Road in Poblacion, Malibcong, Abra; Cong. Andres Acop Cosalan Road, in Poblacion, Buguias, Benguet; and Gov. Bado Dangwa National Road, in Ambalideng, Poblacion, Kibungan, Benguet.

The Sto. Tomas–Minalin Road (Minalin–Macabebe Section) in Telacsan, Macabebe, Pampanga and San Simon-Baliuag Road, sections in San Isidro, San Simon, Pampanga are also totally closed to traffic due to flooding.

Currently, there are also four national road sections with limited access. The Baguio-Bontoc Road, Busa Bridge in Sabangan, Mountain Province which is limited to light vehicles due to soil collapse while Junction Layac Balanga Mariveles Port Road, Mariveles Zigzag Road in Barangay Maligaya, Mariveles is limited to light vehicles due to collapsed wheel guard.

Apalit Macabebe Masantol Road, and sections in Calsada Bayu, Sta. Lucia Matua, Masantol, Pampanga are limited to heavy vehicles due to flooding while Mindoro West Coastal Road, Pagasa Section in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro is limited to light vehicles due to washed-out box culvert.

Source: Philippines News Agency