﻿Informed consent needed to get inoculated against Covid-19: DOH

While prioritizing front-line workers, the elderly, and indigents with the limited doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine initially coming to the country starting next month, an informed consent would be needed to get inoculated against the deadly virus, a health official said Tuesday.

“Ang ating agreement diyan, and as recommended by our experts, mayroon naman ho kasi tayong informed consent. So, wala ho tayong maba-violate doon po sa mga karapatan ng ating mga kababayan (Our agreement on that, and as recommended by our experts, we have an informed consent. So, we won’t violate any of our fellowmen’s rights),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a televised Palace briefing.

Vergeire was responding to a question if an individual is allowed to refuse getting shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

She explained that individuals will be informed about the type of vaccine – including its benefits and side effects – before they sign the consent form for Covid-19 vaccination.

Choosing not to be inoculated with Covid-19 for whatever reason does not disqualify a person from being vaccinated in the future, she added.

“Ilalagay lang ho sila sa (Their names will just be placed at the) bottom list so that the other individuals can receive the vaccine,” Vergeire said.

She emphasized that any kind of vaccine entering the country is scrutinized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure its efficacy and safety for public use.

“Basta nabigyan na po ng Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) ng FDA of the Philippines, equal footing na po iyan. Kaya hindi po natin kailangan na mamili po tayo ng bakuna. Kung ano po iyong mauunang bakuna, atin pong tanggapin iyan (If it’s given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA of the Philippines, that’s equal footing. So, we don’t need to choose. We’ll receive which ever vaccine comes first),” she said. “Tandaan po natin iyong objective ng gobyerno kung bakit tayo kumukuha ng bakuna ay para maibsan na po natin itong sitwasyon natin ngayon (Let’s remember that the objective of the government is to relieve our present situation that’s why we are procuring vaccines),” she added.

On Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the first 50,000 of the 25 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine will arrive in February aside from 15,000 doses to be used for clinical trials in the country.

Meanwhile, the delivery of 30 million doses of the Covovax vaccine from India will begin in the third quarter of the year.

The healthcare workers, senior citizens, and the indigent population constitute the sectors to be prioritized in the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Source: Philippines News agency