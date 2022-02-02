﻿Informal workers in Ilocos Sur town get livelihood aid

Some 1,047 displaced or disadvantaged workers in Ilocos Sur received a total of PHP7 million worth of livelihood assistance courtesy of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday.

Among the latest batch of beneficiaries include some 60 rural women of Santa in Ilocos Sur engaged in making seasonal bagoong ipon (salted goby fry).

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, who hails from this town, gave the women a check worth PHP1 million to restart their business after the seasonal catch of goby has dwindled over the years.

In a separate phone interview, Atty. Ma. Karina Trayvilla, director of the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns, said at least 52 sari-sari store owners were likewise given a total of PHP1,560,000 livelihood assistance to replenish their stocks aside from another 52 beneficiaries of free bike project worth PHP1,040,000.

Each bicycle unit comes with an Android phone loaded with PHP5,000 in electronic payment application.

In neighboring Narvacan town, another batch of 500 bikes was given to selected beneficiaries on Monday, with the Bello leading the two-day distribution of livelihood aid in Ilocos Sur province.

At a time when movement restrictions are in place due to the prolonged pandemic, Leonardo Decano, one of the beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), said he can’t thank the government enough for its continuing efforts to uplift the lives of marginal workers.

“This is a big help for us to meet our basic needs at home,” he said in Ilokano.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment.

Like other TUPAD beneficiaries in the Ilocos region, DOLE regional director Evelyn Ramos said each of them was tasked to help in community clean-up including repair of public parks, schools, and other tasks that may be assigned by their respective village chiefs.

In Ilocos Sur alone, over 3,000 residents have availed the TUPAD program covering at least 10 local government units in the second district.

According to Bello, more livelihood packages of the labor department will be expected by Ilocos residents in the next few days.

Interested individuals who may wish to avail of the DOLE programs may contact their village officials to be listed.

Source: Philippines News Agency