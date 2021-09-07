﻿Informal workers in 2 provinces get P18-M gov’t aid

Informal sector workers in two provinces in Calabarzon and Central Luzon have benefitted from the government’s livelihood packages worth PHP18 million, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported on Saturday.

In a news release, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, together with the officials from DOLE and local government units of Lucena and Candaba, Pampanga awarded livelihood packages and freebies to the beneficiaries.

Minimum wage earners and displaced workers in Lucena received PHP1.5 million livelihood check for DOLE AKAP and Halik Multi-Purpose Cooperative for their biofuel project funded under the DOLE Social Amelioration Welfare Program (SAWP); 100 bikes under the DOLE’s Freebies program for mobile vendors; nine individual projects for the beneficiaries of Mission RACE.

The DOLE also provided 11 individual projects; five Certificates of Eligibility for 20 motorized boats to five fisherfolk organizations; and wages for 480 Government Internship Program (GIP) interns.

Bello also conferred safety seal certificates to several establishments for complying with the government’s minimum public health standards.

The companies are Pearl Energy Philippines Operating Inc. (Power Sector) in Cagsiay 1, Mauban; Pacific Royal Basic Foods, Inc. (Manufacturing) in Mangilag Sur, Candelaria; Integrated Synergy Construction Corporation (Construction) in Villa Ibaba, Atimonan; and Liquigaz Philippines Corporation (Gas Depot/ LPG Terminal) in Castañas, Sariaya.

The ceremony was held at the evacuation center in Dalahican, Quezon on September 3.

In Candaba, Pampanga, Bello awarded PHP6.9 million Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) wages to displaced workers on September 2.

Along with the TUPAD emergency assistance, Bello also awarded PHP3 million worth of Nego-Kart or Negosyo sa Kariton for ambulant vendors, and Android phones for the improvement of the beneficiaries’ livelihood activities especially this pandemic.

The DOLE chief thanked residents for the warm welcome and advised all the beneficiaries to take care of their livelihood and use their money wisely.

“Thank you very much. Now I just want to ask you to take care of your work. Use (your money) for what your family needs,” Bello said.

He said people are not indebted to them because the funds used for the DOLE programs are people’s money.

Source: Philippines News Agency