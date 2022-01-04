﻿Infections rise among Manila medical workers, capitol employees

Medical front-liners in the city of Manila have been re-infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

During the inspection of the Araullo High School quarantine facility at the corner of United Nations and Taft Avenues, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso exhorted cooperation now that the number of Covid-19 infections is increasing.

“Just for the record, tumataas ngayon ang re-infection ng mga medical front-liners sa ating mga ospital (the number of medical front-liners getting infected in our hospitals is increasing),” Domagoso said in a video posted online.

City Hall is similarly experiencing a mass infection, hence the implementation of scheduled physical reporting for work.

He did not give the exact number of medical front-liners or capitol employees currently infected with Covid-19, but assured that city can still manage the influx of possible infections.

Domagoso also announced that unvaccinated children and adults will not be allowed in malls as agreed by the mayors of Metro Manila, which is under Alert Level 3 until January 15.

Soon, more restrictions will be applied on persons who do not want to get Covid-19 jabs.

“Nananawagan ako magpabakuna kayo. ‘Pag hindi kayo nagpabakuna, darating ang araw pahigpit ng pahigpit ng pahigpit ang ang magiging regulasyon sa unvaccinated. I think karapatan naman ng ibang tao na nag-sakripisyo na magpabakuna na magpabakuna din kayo (I am calling on those unvaccinated, please have yourself vaccinated as soon we will be stricter on the unvaccinated. I think it is the right of those who sacrificed to get themselves vaccinated),” he said.

Face-to-face classes from early childhood education to secondary are also suspended until January 15.

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila may push through with their physical classes if allowed by the Commission on Higher Education.

He also reminded devotees that there will be no procession or any kind of mass gathering for the Black Nazarene feast on January 9 and Sto. Nino, held every third Sunday of January.

“My appeal is that we try to become more responsible. Let us not only think of ourselves or our happiness. Let us be responsible towards our neighbor, out family. We need to help each other,” Domagoso said in mixed English and Filipino.

As of Monday, the country has an additional 4,084 infections.

In Manila, 253 new cases padded its active case tally to 766.

Tondo 1 topped the list with 368 cases, followed by Sampaloc with 77, and Tondo 2 with 73.

Source: Philippines News Agency