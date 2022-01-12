﻿Infected Manila HCWs slow down vaccination, test results

The rising number of infected medical front-liners and health care workers (HCWs) in the city of Manila is causing delays in the vaccination program as well as the release of reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said during his live broadcast over Facebook on Monday night that several doctors, nurses, and laboratory personnel are confirmed to be infected and reinfected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Doctors and nurses deployed in vaccination sites were asked to return to their mother units and facilities to assure continuity of services in the six district hospitals.

He asked for the public’s patience for the slowdown in the vaccination program but assured inoculation and free swab tests will continue despite the reduced number of HCWs.

Among the infected are 14 personnel of the Sta. Ana Hospital molecular laboratory.

As of Tuesday, the city has 2,290 active Covid-19 cases after recording 688 new infections.

A total of 163 new recoveries were reported that raised the total to 92,162 while deaths remained at 1,785 with no new fatalities.

Domagoso advised people who manifest symptoms like cough, flu, itchy and sore throat, and fever to undergo swab tests.

“Huwag na kayong magdalawang-isip. Kapag kayo’y may nararamdaman ay magpa-test. Habang naghihintay ng test result ay mag-isolate (Do not hesitate. If you feel something, have yourself tested and while waiting for the result, isolate yourself), have self-discipline,” he said.

Those who want to undergo swab tests or need any information on the city’s quarantine facilities may contact the Manila Emergency Operations Center hotline mobile numbers 0915-0656335, 0995-4966176, 0961-0627013, 0961-6281414, 0960-8229384, and 0977-7297572.

The landline numbers are 8926-2385, 9826-2380, and 8926-2383.

Source: Philippines News Agency