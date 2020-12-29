﻿Indonesia closes borders to foreigners starting Jan. 1

Indonesia will temporarily close its borders to all foreign nationals starting January 1 to 14, 2021, the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta reminded Filipinos planning to travel to the neighboring country.

In an advisory dated Dec. 29, the Embassy said only aircrew, holders of the Indonesian stay permit, and holders of diplomatic or official visa for an official ministerial visit will be allowed entry within the said period.

While exempted, these individuals will be subjected to safety protocols implemented by the Indonesian government.

These include presenting a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure and retaking the RT-PCR test upon arrival. The exempted foreigner must also undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine while waiting for the result, the Embassy said.

Indonesia’s approaching border closure comes as several countries across the world try to keep out a potentially more infectious variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was already detected in South Korea and Japan, among others.

Investigations are ongoing but the World Health Organization said initial analysis indicates that the variant, referred to as SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01 (Variant Under Investigation, year 2020, month 12, variant 01), “may spread more readily between people”.

In November, the United Kingdom reported a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in London and southeast England, which was linked to the new SARS-COV-2 strain.

Source: Philippines News agency