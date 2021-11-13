﻿Indemnification of ASF-affected hog raisers in Caraga continues

Almost P400,000 worth of financial assistance has been extended on Thursday to hog raisers affected by the African swine fever (ASF) in the Caraga Region.

Emmylou Presilda, the Information Officer of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Caraga, told the Philippine News Agency on Friday that a total of PHP385,000 worth of financial aid were released to raisers in this city and the towns of Buenavista and Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte.

“The continuing release of indemnification of ASF-affected hog raisers is in line with the swine insurance program of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) as per memorandum issued by Agriculture Secretary William Dar,” Presilda said.

The distribution on Thursday, she added, was spearheaded by DA-13 ASF Focal Person Dr. Apple Jaromahum and Dr. Marie Jocelyn Santiago, a veterinarian from the Regulatory Division of DA-13.

In Butuan City, a total of PHP90,000 in financial aid was released to nine backyard hog raisers from Barangay Florida, while 16 beneficiaries from Barangays Abilan and Alubihid in the town of Buenavista also received a total of PHP135,000 aid.

A total of PHP160,000 worth of indemnification was also released to 12 affected hog raisers in Barangay Bonifacio in Las Nieves on Thursday.

In a separate statement issued on Friday, the DA-13 said that the PCIC continues to urge affected backyard raisers in the provinces to avail of the subsidized Swine Mortality Insurance.

Last August, a total of PHP2,520,000 indemnification fund was also released to 203 ASF-affected hog raisers in the towns Cortes and San Miguel in Surigao del Sur, and in San Francisco and Loreto in Agusan del Sur.

