﻿Increased activity seen in Bulusan Volcano

Although still on normal alert level, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday said it has observed an increased activity of the Bulusan Volcano.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said 20 volcanic earthquakes were recorded for the past 30 hours.

Steady inflation of the upper slopes of the edifice was observed since March 6.

“The purpose of the advisory is to inform (the public) of the increased hydrothermal activity of the volcano, and the potential for a steam driven or phreatic eruption,” Phivolcs director Renato Solidum Jr. told the Philippine News Agency.

Raising a volcano’s alert status would depend on a week of persistent above normal parameters, or if there is rapid change in the monitored parameters, he said. These parameters include earthquakes and ground tilt.

Earlier, Solidum said the daily volcanic quake average in alert level 0 is below five.

“Phivolcs will closely monitor Bulusan Volcano and will update the public of any significant development on the volcano,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs reminds local government units and the public that entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone should be prohibited due to the increased possibility of phreatic eruptions.

Source: Philippines News Agency