﻿Incentives await fully vaxxed visitors to Intramuros

Intramuros is giving away limited-edition Beep cards and free passes to fully vaccinated tourists visiting some of its sites from November 15 to 30, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday.

The agency said individuals who have completed their vaccination against Covid-19 within the same period may enter Fort Santiago free of charge.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated individuals visiting Fort Santiago and Baluarte San Diego will receive free Beep cards, with a cap of 50 guests per day.

The Beep card is a stored value contactless card that can be used for fare payments in Metro Manila’s three elevated railways – Light Rail Transits 1 and 2 and Metro Rail Transit – and can be used for fare payments in point-to-point buses and other public utility vehicles nationwide.

DOT Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat is optimistic this move will encourage more people to receive their shots, adding that incentives and loosening restrictions for the fully vaccinated will help facilitate travel and help tourism destinations and businesses bounce back faster.

“The Department is doing whatever it can to aid the government’s vaccination program. Granting incentives is one way to encourage the undecided to oblige in this nationwide effort,” she said in a statement.

To avail of the incentives, guests must present their vaccination card or certificate at the entrance.

Those who have not yet completed their vaccination may still enter both Fort Santiago and Baluarte San Diego by paying the PHP75 entrance fee for regular visitors and PHP50 for the elderly, students, and those with disabilities.

According to DOT, 100 percent of Intramuros workers, including its outsourced security and janitorial staff, have been fully vaccinated since September 14.

Source: Philippines News Agency