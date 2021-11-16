﻿In-person classes in 2 pilot schools start in NoCot

Classes in two schools in the province where the limited face-to-face (F2F) mode is being piloted resumed on Monday, education officials said.

The participating learning institutions for the in-person classes include the Paco National High School (PNHS) in this city with 172 students at the senior high school level and the Bato Elementary School (BES) in the adjacent Makilala town with 114 pupils from kindergarten to Grade 3.

The learners from both PNHS and BES are equally divided in morning and afternoon sessions with limited students per classroom.

PNHS principal Arturo Gimena said they were able to accomplish all requirements and health protocols to warrant the safety of students under its F2F classes.

“We have properly conducted the orientation and the installation of the needed facilities in compliance with the minimum health protocols imposed by the Department of Health”, he told reporters here in an interview.

In a separate interview, BES principal Cristy Arbis said they have complied with all requirements for learning materials and facilities based on the recent assessment conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Based on DepEd guidelines, the F2F classes are limited only to four hours daily and are divided into two sets with a maximum of 20 students per classroom.

Strict health measures are imposed particularly the wearing of face masks and face shields within the campus, mounting of hand washing facility at the school entrance, and temperature scanner and disinfection.

“The entry to schools is also limited only to the staff and students. Even parents are not allowed entry and are advised to stay at designated waiting areas outside the premises,” Arbis said.

She said DepEd-12 officials are also set to take regular ocular inspections to adjust measures applicable to the F2F classes.

The DepEd national office has earlier approved the conduct of F2F classes in 59 schools nationwide as part of the easing up of coronavirus disease 2019 restrictions in areas with minimal risk.

The participation of students in F2F classes is voluntary and has the signed consent of their parents.

Source: Philippines News Agency