﻿Imus High School unveils solar panels for sustainable energy

To introduce sustainable energy for the future of learners, the Imus National High School (INHS) formally launched its solar panels through the Legacy Projects of the City Government of Imus and the Green School Program (GSP).

“Nangangako ako na (I promised that) when the results are in and if we discover and we have the evidence that when we create green schools, learners will learn better, we will use resources more efficiently walang dahilan na hindi natin ipamalita sa ibang sangay, sa ibang DepEd offices sa Calabarzon at sa buong bansa na ang gawain katulad nito ay dapat na tinutularan (There is no reason why we should not spread to other offices of Department of Education in Calabarzon and throughout the country this kind of project that should be emulated),” DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio said in a news release on Thursday.

Led by INHS Principal Arturo Rosaroso Jr., INHS and GSP held previous projects such as improvised water harvesters, greening, and recycling projects that led to the granting of solar panels.

“Ito na ang realisasyon ng isang pangarap. Pangarap lamang ito noong simula, pangarap kung saan gusto po nating ipakita, hindi lamang dito sa ating paaralan kundi pati [na rin] sa ating lungsod na ang mga nanunungkulan at ang buong mamamayan ng Imuseño ay mayroong totoong pagmamahal, pagbibigay importansya, at pangangalaga sa ating kapaligiran (It was a realization of a dream where we want to show not only in our school but throughout the city that our leaders and people of Imus care for our environment),” Imus Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi said.

Led by Maliksi, the grant was in partnership with Manila Electric Company (Meralco) under the Imus City Legacy Projects which aims to create a clean and green city.

“Sa Imus, kaalinsabay sa pag-unlad ay ang pangangalaga sa kalikasan, kasama ito sa pinahahalagahan natin. Hindi lang ito basta proyekto kundi mga programa na magiging Legacy Project na iiwan ng ating lungsod para sa susunod pang mga henerasyon (In Imus, as we progress, we want also to protect our environment. This is not just a project but a program that will become legacy project that we will leave for the next generations of the city),” Imus Vice Mayor Arnel Cantimbuhan said.

In response to the harmful effects on the environment and the increasing expenses of the school, INHS has switched to environmental-friendly alternatives to sustain its increasing energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the citizens of Imus to use more electricity to cope with the new normal of education.

“The school program aims [to] create a healthy environment that is conducive to learning while saving energy, resources, and money. This is the process where [schools] pursue knowledge and practices with intentions of becoming more environmentally friendly and more economically responsible,” Rosaroso said.

With the continuous support of the City Government of Imus and Schools Division Office (SDO) of Imus City, DepEd, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Rosaroso expressed hope that the project will encourage the youth to contribute to creating more sustainable approaches in the environment.

“[I] want our learners to realize that despite the pandemic, schools [should] not stop pursuing education sustainability and that they should not stop learning,” Rosaroso said.

Source: Philippines News agency