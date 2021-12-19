﻿Improving weather in VisMin, ‘Odette’ dumps rains over Palawan

The weather in areas of the Visayas and Mindanao where Typhoon Odette passed through is now improving, the weather bureau said on Friday.

“We’re talking of Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, even Central Visayas and northern Mindanao, are having an improved weather,” Benison Estareja, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing.

Estareja said PAGASA is now monitoring most of Palawan, which is experiencing heavy rains due to Odette. Also affected are Western Visayas and the rest of southern Luzon, he added.

For the last 24 hours, the typhoon has already made landfalls over Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands; Liloan, Southern Leyte; Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte; Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol; Bien Unido, Bohol; Carcar, Cebu; and La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

Odette was last tracked 90 kilometers south southwest of Cuyo, Palawan, and is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan Friday afternoon.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 155 km. per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

Heavy to torrential rains will prevail over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands, and Negros Oriental.

Likewise, moderate to heavy, with at times intense rains are expected over the Bicol region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of Mimaropa.

Light to moderate, with at times heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, the rest of Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of the Visayas,

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 remains hoisted over the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands; southern portion of Iloilo (Tigbauan, Leon, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin), the southern portion of Antique (Patnongon, San Remigio, San Jose, Belison, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y). These areas will experience destructive typhoon-force winds.

TCWS No. 2 has been hoisted over the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan), the western portion of Romblon (Looc, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose, Alcantara, Santa Maria, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava), and the central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands; Aklan, Capiz, the rest of Iloilo, the rest of Antique, Guimaras, The northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Santa Catalina, Amlan, San Jose, Sibulan, Valencia, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Bacong, Zamboanguita, Siaton), Negros Occidental. Damaging gale to storm-force winds will prevail in these areas.

Areas under TCWS No. 1 are Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, City of Tayabas), the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Palawan, the rest of Romblon, and Batangas; Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Biliran, the western portion of Leyte (Isabel, Calubian, Albuera, Matalom, Tabango, Merida, City of Baybay, Villaba, Kananga, Ormoc City, Carigara, Inopacan, Matag-Ob, Palompon, San Isidro, Hilongos, Jaro, Leyte, Capoocan, Bato, Burauen, Tunga, Hindang), the western portion of Southern Leyte (Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, City of Maasin, Limasawa), and Siquijor; the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal), and the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Aloran, Oroquieta City, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel). Strong winds are likely in these areas.

As of 1 p.m., Friday, a total of 108 flights between Manila and various domestic routes were canceled due to the typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency